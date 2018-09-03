ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone

Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.

Avatar for BakedShae
Member since 2018
Easily the greatest strain available. I've had the Tryke Concentrates version of the cartridge (0.5g) for a month and still it's 1/2 full - tested 90%(±2.7) THC. The taste will OVERPOWER you and any room you're in. No other strain of Concentrates has ever lasted more than 15 seconds in a room befo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for SaltyFrogger
Member since 2016
This is one of my favorite strains. It’s one of the few strains that I will deviate from Dos-Si-Dos to smoke in the evenings. Full-bodied, flavorful, well balanced hybrid that goes great with sex. Love the tingles I get off the first few hits too! Sativa and indica lovers alike should take to this s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for sschreiberr
Member since 2018
this strain really good for just chilling but the music hit different and sometimes when i’m talking fast i say stupid stuff so be careful where you smoke this lmao but right now i’m watching bates motel highly recommend on netflix and i be so involved like who’s this bitch like i just be high asfff...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Stoner15243
Member since 2019
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a very sweet and fruity taste while maintaining that same marijuana flavor that we know and love. Compared to the other strains I’ve smoked this one is definitely a favorite!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHungry
Avatar for SSE.Elijah
Member since 2019
I would redomend this straijn to anyone rookie-veteran. i feel like i just got pimped slapped my bong. im finna beat my dick tho. id show yall if i could.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Blue Diesel
Strain
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone

