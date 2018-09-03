Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.
