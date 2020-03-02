ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A limited release from Bodhi Seeds, Blue Tara is a high-potency strain that crosses their own two strains, Bubbashine and Snow Lotus. The flavor profile is fruity and sweet with blueberry and butterscotch notes. Buds are coated with giant resin crystals, making this tasty strain also appealing to the eye. Blue Tara has a long-lasting high, making it a popular choice for anyone looking to really sink into the couch.

Member since 2020
I took a few tokes on 1/4 gram not much, and man was I surprised. Upon the second hit I was gently guided into absolute serenity. Peacefull and harmonious is the best way to describe the effects of this strain at low to modrate doses. The 70/30 indica to sativa ratio gives this strain unique quality...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Snow Lotus
Blue Tara

