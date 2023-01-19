Blue Thunder
Blue Thunder effects are mostly calming.
Blue Thunder potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Thunder is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, focused, and creative. Blue Thunder has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Thunder, before let us know! Leave a review.
