stock photo similar to Blueberry Charm
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Blueberry Charm

Blueberry Charm is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Black Charm. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Charm is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by unknown breeders, Blueberry Charm features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Blueberry Charm typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Blueberry Charm’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Charm, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry Charm

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blueberry Charm products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blueberry Charm near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight