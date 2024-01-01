stock photo similar to Bob87
Sativa

Bob87

Bob87 is a sativa weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Bob Hope x 1987. We are still learning about Bob87 and its effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bob87, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

