Brain OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Brain OG.
Brain OG strain effects
Brain OG strain flavors
Brain OG strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Cancer
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Brain OG reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Brain OG
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in