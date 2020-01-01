ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From MzJill Genetics Moser Seeds, Brian Berry Citrus Blend is a fruity rendition of her famous Brian Berry Cough. Created by crossing Brian Citrus Berry with Brian Berry Surprise, the strain produces a very strong mix of fruit flavors similar to Starburst candy. This sativa-dominant hybrid offers an uplifting and active high that is fueled by aromatics and genetics. You can expect large lime green buds that will complement any sunny day of exploring with good company.

Lineage

Brian Berry Cough
