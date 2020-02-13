ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 37 reviews

Brian Berry Cough

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Hoppy

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 37 reviews

Brian Berry Cough
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Hoppy

Brian Berry Cough from MzJill Genetics is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that crosses Strawberry Cough and Space Queen. Bred for flavor as well as potency, this strain inherits a loud strawberry and cherry aroma with traces of candied fruit. Its powerful, high-velocity effects center themselves cerebrally at first and then quickly spread to relax the rest of the body. Knots of lavender and green calyxes burst from the tall plants, crowned with deep purple-tipped fan leaves. 

Effects

30 people reported 202 effects
Happy 66%
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 53%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 33%
Depression 33%
Stress 33%
Nausea 20%
Anxiety 20%
Headaches 16%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

37

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
Brian Berry Cough
First strain child
Brian Berry Black Currant
child
Second strain child
Brian Berry Citrus Blend
child

