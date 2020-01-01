Brian Berry Honey Lemon, bred by MzJill Genetics Moser Seeds, crosses Quantum Kush with Brian Berry Surprise. The result is a sativa-dominant hybrid that offers an uplifting and thought-provoking high alongside benefits for consumers in need of pain relief and appetite stimulation. The flavor is sweet like honey-lemon candy while the smell is earthier with fuel undertones.
