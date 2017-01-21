ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.6 245 reviews

Quantum Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

Quantum Kush
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.

Effects

171 people reported 1363 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 61%
Euphoric 60%
Relaxed 57%
Energetic 44%
Depression 32%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 26%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

245

Avatar for katt619
Member since 2016
Just picked up a Quarter of this ...full disclosure, I am a medical patient with Chronic nerve pain, and Fibromyalgia, so I have quite a bit of pain to medicate, but let's be honest, I also like to get really high! I have smoked marijuana every day (with a few exceptions of course) for at least 15 ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Herbalmagician
Member since 2015
Goooood stuff (4.5 stars)! The taste/aroma are wonderful (5/5) - so sweet and fruity. Smokes really smooth. Visually a stunning strain (5/5_ - lime green nugs absolutely covered in glistening trichs, super sticky. At ~28% thc, it packs a punch, but is surprisingly mellow for its strength. Happiness ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for chrismit46
Member since 2015
what an awesome strain. beautiful compact buds, long awesome highs. recommended for wanting to lay back. also made me pretty creative with writing, and better at decision making.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Vukasin
Member since 2015
Even from its pungent smell you get the feeling of complete wonder on to what comes next, this high in my opinion feels like no other and the effort put in to get this beauty was worth it! I would go on for hours but I don't how to describe nor at the same time do I want to give away much through th...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HippyKoala
Member since 2017
Let me preface by saying I have a very high tolerance; it's almost difficult to get EXTREMELY high for me. I smoked this out of a bong with a bowl that holds about a gram. Triple honeycomb filter too. I smoked about half a bowl (no kief or anything on it), and let me tell you. I started out in a p...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Find Quantum Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Quantum Kush nearby.

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
Timewreck
parent
Strain
Quantum Kush
First strain child
Brian Berry Honey Lemon
child
Second strain child
Dr. Quantum
child

Products with Quantum Kush

Most popular in