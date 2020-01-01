ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Bright Puff
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Bright Puff
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Bright Puff

Bright Puff

Designed to increase the potency of Grape Stomper, Gage Green Genetics took their frostiest Grape Stomper and crossed it with Joseph OG to get Bright Puff. The resulting cross has an OG bud structure with dense and sticky dark green nugs. It holds onto a delicious grape candy flavor with a chem undertone. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Bright Puff nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bright Puff nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Grape Stomper
parent
Strain
Bright Puff

Products with Bright Puff

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Bright Puff nearby.