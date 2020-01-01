Designed to increase the potency of Grape Stomper, Gage Green Genetics took their frostiest Grape Stomper and crossed it with Joseph OG to get Bright Puff. The resulting cross has an OG bud structure with dense and sticky dark green nugs. It holds onto a delicious grape candy flavor with a chem undertone.
