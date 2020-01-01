- Peppery
- Citrus
- Hoppy
By crossing ‘76 Afghan and Pre ‘98 Bubba Kush, this strain from Emerald Triangle Seeds will take you back. Expect big, dense buds with a flavor profile that ranges from sweet berry to earthy pepper. Bubba 76 may give you a spark of euphoria before helping you wind down in a comfortable daze.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Bubba 76 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Bubba 76 nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Bubba 76
Hang tight. We're looking for Bubba 76 nearby.