Hybrid

Bubblegum Puffy

Bubblegum Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Bubblegum Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Bubblegum Biscotti. We are still learning about Bubblegum Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

