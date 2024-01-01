stock photo similar to Puffy Payton
Hybrid

Puffy Payton

Puffy Payton is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and the flagship strain in their Puffy Payton release series. Puffy Payton is a potent cross of Banana Puffy and Gary Payton. We are still learning about Puffy Payton's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffy Payton, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

