A cultivar from Buddha Seeds, Buddha White Dwarf is a quick-flowering plant that comes from indica lineages. With a sweet wood and incense aroma, White Dwarf is tasty and sedative in both aroma and effect. Nugs take on an almost white look with dense trichomes that coat dark green buds. Give Buddha White Dwarf a try if you are looking for a strain to enjoy while listening to your favorite band.
