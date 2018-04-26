ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Buddha’s Tooth
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Buddha’s Tooth
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

5 1 reviews

Buddha’s Tooth

Buddha’s Tooth

Buddha’s Tooth is an uplifting, social strain created by Phantom Farms. It’s a cross of the ever-popular Blue Dream and the hippie-dippy Diesel strain, Dharma Diesel. This sativa-dominant cross offers invigorating physical and mental effects as well as an enticing floral aroma, making Buddha’s Tooth an excellent option for social gatherings. These stimulating effects also imbue the consumer with cerebral energy that keeps the mind more or less clear  while playfully prodding creativity.   

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

Avatar for chatz420
Member since 2018
This strain starts off with a chill high and gets intense at every minute. One bong hit got me floatin for 4hours good. In love with this strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyTalkative
write a review

Find Buddha’s Tooth nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Buddha’s Tooth nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Buddha’s Tooth
Strain child
Siddhartha’s Dream
child

Products with Buddha’s Tooth

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Buddha’s Tooth nearby.