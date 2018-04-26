Buddha’s Tooth is an uplifting, social strain created by Phantom Farms. It’s a cross of the ever-popular Blue Dream and the hippie-dippy Diesel strain, Dharma Diesel. This sativa-dominant cross offers invigorating physical and mental effects as well as an enticing floral aroma, making Buddha’s Tooth an excellent option for social gatherings. These stimulating effects also imbue the consumer with cerebral energy that keeps the mind more or less clear while playfully prodding creativity.