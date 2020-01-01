Siddhartha’s Dream by Ganesh Collective is a stimulating hybrid strain that crosses Lemon Dream and Buddha’s Tooth. These genetics incorporate the heady, uplifting sensations of Blue Dream from both parents, giving Siddhartha’s Dream a happy, heady quality. The flavor incorporates the zestiness of Lemon Dream and the diesel notes of Buddha’s Tooth to create a spicy and flavorful flower.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Siddhartha’s Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Siddhartha’s Dream nearby.
Lineage
Products with Siddhartha’s Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Siddhartha’s Dream nearby.