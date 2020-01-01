ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Siddhartha's Dream
Siddhartha's Dream

Siddhartha's Dream

Siddhartha’s Dream by Ganesh Collective is a stimulating hybrid strain that crosses Lemon Dream and Buddha’s Tooth. These genetics incorporate the heady, uplifting sensations of Blue Dream from both parents, giving Siddhartha’s Dream a happy, heady quality. The flavor incorporates the zestiness of Lemon Dream and the diesel notes of Buddha’s Tooth to create a spicy and flavorful flower. 

Lineage

Strain parent
Buddha’s Tooth
parent
Strain
Siddhartha’s Dream

