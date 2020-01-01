Bred by the Gage Green Group for their Private Collection series, Burgundy crosses their Raspberry Bubba with East Coast Sour D x HP-13. With beautiful light pink and purple hues derived from the Raspberry Bubba, and potency coming from the ECSD x HP-13 cross, Burgundy is a fruity, berry, and gassy powerhouse that produces delicious-looking flowers that taste as good as they appear.
