Hybrid

Burgundy

Bred by the Gage Green Group for their Private Collection series, Burgundy crosses their Raspberry Bubba with East Coast Sour D x HP-13. With beautiful light pink and purple hues derived from the Raspberry Bubba, and potency coming from the ECSD x HP-13 cross, Burgundy is a fruity, berry, and gassy powerhouse that produces delicious-looking flowers that taste as good as they appear.

Strain spotlight

