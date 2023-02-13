Cake's Revenge effects are mostly energizing.
Cake's Revenge potency is higher THC than average.
Cake's Revenge is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, creative, and talkative. Cake's Revenge has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cake's Revenge, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cake's Revenge strain effects
Cake's Revenge strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
