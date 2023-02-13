Cake's Revenge reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cake's Revenge.
Cake's Revenge strain effects
Cake's Revenge strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cake's Revenge reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Cake's Revenge
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in