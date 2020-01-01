Coming from the Gage Green Group, Candy Drop is a cross of Candy Kush and a Chemdog OG male. It holds strong OG characteristics from Candy Kush, and a high resin production and potency comes from the Chemdawg OG male. Candy Drop is a citrus, fuel, and chem flavored delight that hits consumers with a heavy high that is best for late afternoon or evening sessions.
