4.5 158 reviews

OG Chem

aka Chemdog OG, Chem OG, Chemdawg OG

OG Chem

OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.

113 people reported 941 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 46%
Stress 31%
Depression 23%
Pain 22%
Nausea 18%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 14%
Anxious 13%
Paranoid 7%

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
OG Chem
First strain child
Candy Drop
child
Second strain child
Panda OG
child

