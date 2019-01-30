ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Canna-Wreck by Homegrown Natural Wonders is a lovingly crafted 2:1 CBD/THC strain created from Canna-Tsu and Timewreck. According to the breeder, this strain has variable effects depending on the harvest date. If harvested early, Canna-Wreck’s stimulating effects remain present, but the longer the buds are left on the plant, the more mellow and clear-headed the effects become. This convenient ratio of cannabinoids lends itself to consumers focused on an enhancing high rather than a euphoric buzz.

Lineage

First strain parent
Timewreck
parent
Second strain parent
Canna-Tsu
parent
Strain
Canna-Wreck

