  Canna-Tsu
Hybrid

4.6 182 reviews

Canna-Tsu

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 22 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 182 reviews

Canna-Tsu

Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures

Effects

Show all

140 people reported 911 effects
Relaxed 63%
Focused 33%
Happy 33%
Uplifted 29%
Euphoric 25%
Stress 42%
Pain 40%
Anxiety 36%
Inflammation 27%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 0%

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Tsunami
parent
Second strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Strain
Canna-Tsu
Strain child
Canna-Wreck
child

