Capital Haze
Capital Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Capital Haze is a weed strain from the famous breeder and grower Lumpy, who also made Apple Fritter. Capital Haze is a cross of Sour Apple Haze and OG Kush. It's strong in the terpene terpinolene, like Jack Herer or Dutch Treat. It’s candy-sweet, green apple tart, and old-school hoppy with haze. Lab scores say it hits 30% THC, with a soaring daytime sativa effect.
