Cascade Orange effects are mostly calming.
Cascade Orange potency is higher THC than average.
Cascade Orange is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, sleepy, and uplifted. Cascade Orange has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cascade Orange, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
