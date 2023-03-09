CBD Yummy is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, relaxed, and euphoric. CBD Yummy has 6% CBD and 3% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, CBD Yummy, before let us know! Leave a review.
CBD Yummy strain effects
CBD Yummy strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
