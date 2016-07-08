ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Cello Sweet OG
Hybrid

4 4 reviews

Colorado Seed Inc. pays homage to new school and old school genetics in Cello Sweet OG. This cross combines DJ Short’s Flo, a living cannabis virtuoso, and Secret Garden OG, CO Seed’s Kush bomb, to create a connoisseur-quality strain with potency and dimension. With effects that range from cerebral to sedative, this strain contains movements like a symphony, rising into a meditative mind with a decrescendo into full-body relaxation.

 

Avatar for GLaD0S
Member since 2016
It's all in the name, slightly piney, and is a mixture of feeling relaxed, but also active and creative.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for DonKewsh
Member since 2016
Would not recommend driving after smoking this but the high was beautiful and the hits went down smooth.
RelaxedSleepy
Flo
Cello Sweet OG

