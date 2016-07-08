Colorado Seed Inc. pays homage to new school and old school genetics in Cello Sweet OG. This cross combines DJ Short’s Flo, a living cannabis virtuoso, and Secret Garden OG, CO Seed’s Kush bomb, to create a connoisseur-quality strain with potency and dimension. With effects that range from cerebral to sedative, this strain contains movements like a symphony, rising into a meditative mind with a decrescendo into full-body relaxation.