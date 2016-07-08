Colorado Seed Inc. pays homage to new school and old school genetics in Cello Sweet OG. This cross combines DJ Short’s Flo, a living cannabis virtuoso, and Secret Garden OG, CO Seed’s Kush bomb, to create a connoisseur-quality strain with potency and dimension. With effects that range from cerebral to sedative, this strain contains movements like a symphony, rising into a meditative mind with a decrescendo into full-body relaxation.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Find Cello Sweet OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cello Sweet OG nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Cello Sweet OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Cello Sweet OG nearby.