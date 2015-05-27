ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cerebro Haze
Sativa

4.4 5 reviews

Cerebro Haze

Cerebro Haze

Cerebro Haze is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Brain OG with Tom Hills Haze. As its name suggests, Cerebro Haze focuses its efforts in the head and provides a clean, clear buzz that allows you to stay active and functional. Despite its sativa influence, Cerebro Haze still provides relaxing full-body effects preferred by patients treating pain and headaches.

Reviews

5

Avatar for borbas
Member since 2017
Uplifting and creative feeling that doesen't make you feel hyper like some Sativas do. It slows down the day and lets you go with the flow. Very smokable and smooth with vanilla, pepper, citrus, and licorice notes.
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for euphoricNightmare
Member since 2015
Covered in crystals super heavy pungent smell with a very uplifting high solid strain
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
