Cerebro Haze is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Brain OG with Tom Hills Haze. As its name suggests, Cerebro Haze focuses its efforts in the head and provides a clean, clear buzz that allows you to stay active and functional. Despite its sativa influence, Cerebro Haze still provides relaxing full-body effects preferred by patients treating pain and headaches.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
Find Cerebro Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cerebro Haze nearby.
Photos
Products with Cerebro Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Cerebro Haze nearby.