Bred by HGH Seeds, Chardonnay is a beautiful purple CBD cultivar created by crossing Black Rose with Cherry Wine. It gets its dark purple color from Black Rose and its flavor profile from Cherry Wine. Expect notes of fresh strawberry-rhubarb jam and candied raspberries, which are accompanied by the non-euphoric effects of CBD genetics.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
AMGrace
Kanaiaupuni3
RamseyGirl
Find Chardonnay nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chardonnay nearby.
Products with Chardonnay
Hang tight. We're looking for Chardonnay nearby.