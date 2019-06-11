ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by HGH Seeds, Chardonnay is a beautiful purple CBD cultivar created by crossing Black Rose with Cherry Wine. It gets its dark purple color from Black Rose and its flavor profile from Cherry Wine. Expect notes of fresh strawberry-rhubarb jam and candied raspberries, which are accompanied by the non-euphoric effects of CBD genetics.

 

I'm a novice CBD user and review writer. I started using CBD oil this year and have tried/experimented with different products/brands and have been learning a lot through research, reviews, and experimentation. I've been trying different strains of CBD flower and there are a couple that I really enj...
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
great high really easy on the lungs. I sat and smoked about 3 grams and didn't cough once. if you want to get medicated and still function highly recommended
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
I really like this strain as it did really well with relaxing me. So much so I fell asleep!!
HappyRelaxedSleepy
