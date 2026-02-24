Chem Butter reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Butter.
Chem Butter strain effects
Chem Butter strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chem Butter reviews
m........o
February 24, 2026
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I love this strain! It has a sweet smell and when you light it up it has a nice gassy taste to it. One of my favorite strains
Z........1
December 11, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
This is by far the best strain I have smoke in my life!! This was a very spiritual high and uplifting high. It grants you these deep and surreal, creative thoughts that drive you to do and make things you have never before. Its pain relieving and the most notable effect was the anti Nausea Properties as I used this after my appendicectomy for the severe Nausea and beyond my expectations, the nausea was non existent and left relief in that area. This is no indica by any means, this strain provides extreme sativa qualities that come from the Peanut Butter Acai, while the Chemdawg provides the Anti-Nausea and pain relieving effects. If you can get your hands on this amazing strain breaded by Illicit Gardens and enjoy Sativa's, this is a must .. 💯
m........y
December 28, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
not the best taste but a smooth smoke with balanced high