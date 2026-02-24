Chem Butter
Chem Butter effects are mostly energizing.
Chem Butter potency is higher THC than average.
Chem Butter is a hybrid cannabis strain released by Illicit Gardens and made from a genetic cross of Chemdog OG and Peanut Butter Acai. This unique strain blends the best of its parent strains to create a layered flavor profile and effects that consumers of all levels and preferences can enjoy. Chem Butter touches on all the major taste buds: sweet berry, herbal clove, savory butter, sharp diesel, and touches of floral and pine. Consumers and medical patients will benefit from Chem Butter’s euphoric effects that also tingle the body and tame inflammation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Butter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Chem ButterOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Chem Butter strain effects
Chem Butter strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chem Butter products near you
Similar to Chem Butter near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—