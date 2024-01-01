stock photo similar to Chem Tini
Hybrid

Chem Tini

aka ChemTini

Chem Tini is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of Stardawg (KG cut) x Lemon Tini. This is a vigorous plant that expresses a few different aromatic phenotypes, including a chem-diesel pheno, and a sweet lemon pheno; both produce exceptional resin for extraction and energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Tini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

