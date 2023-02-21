Cherry Blossom Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Blossom Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Blossom Kush is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, uplifted, and relaxed. Cherry Blossom Kush has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Blossom Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cherry Blossom Kush strain effects
