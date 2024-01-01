HybridTHC 26%CBD 1%
Cherry Cola Auto
write a review
Cherry Cola Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds, known for its exceptionally high cannabinoid content. This strain is ideal for growers looking for ample yields in under 70 days, and produces plants to emit notes of sweet, cherry, and tropical aromas and flavors. Cherry Cola Auto offers balanced, happy effects from dense, deep purple buds with a thick resin coating. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Cola Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry Cola AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Cola Auto products near you
Similar to Cherry Cola Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—