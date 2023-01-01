stock photo similar to Cherry Fluff
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Cherry Fluff

Cherry Fluff is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Kush Mints and Bottle Wash. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Cherry Fluff is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Cherry Fluff features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Cherry Fluff typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Fluff's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Fluff, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry Fluff

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Cherry Fluff products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Cherry Fluff near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight