HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Hybrid
Cherry Houdini potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Houdini is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Pro Terp Genetics from a genetic cross of Bruce Banner x End Game. This low-maintenance strain grows into ample, trichome-heavy plants with dense, lime-green buds. Cherry Houdini reeks of cherry, diesel, and tree fruit, with the same happy effects from its Bruce Banner parent. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Houdini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
