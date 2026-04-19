Cherry Maui Wowie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Maui Wowie.
Cherry Maui Wowie strain effects
Cherry Maui Wowie strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cherry Maui Wowie reviews
D........e
April 19, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Just grabbed some from Rythm. Vet fresh batch. As soon as I opened the jar, a strong smell of cherries/berries came from the buds. It was dense, sticky, with accents of light green and orange. Rolled it in a joint, and man let me tell you... the flavor was phenomenal! I haven't had a strain that tasted so much like candy/cherry! Definitely recommend!
S........t
March 30, 2026
Relaxed
Pre-rolls were ok. More of a woodsy taste. Effects are almost nil (for me). I’ve had other pre-rolls by this company and will be going back to those.
J........l
January 16, 2026
Got this strain 1/15/2026 and it literally made me feet nothing. I purchased the RYTHM brand via the Botanist in EHT, NJ. Does not even make you anxious, I even kind of wish it did! (kidding). But honestly did not feel a thing. I love sativas and one of my favourite strains is Durban Z from this same company, but this was a disappointment. The 7grams I bought was immensely on sale is why I purchased and now I may understand why? It is also supposed to be flower, but these are definitely very littles. I had high hopes for this one, but I have had much “low quality” companies strains that were better than this. I wish it helped with any thing! I have C-PTSD and MS if that helps any one. I definitely find certain strains especially sativas more helpful for my ailments and this did not even give me a buzz!
d........9
February 2, 2026
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Love it, went back for more. One of the few that gives me sativa effects without anxiety or paranoia. Got it from Rythm in NJ and will be looking for more
b........1
December 22, 2025
Aroused
Energetic
Relaxed
Anxious
I am writing this review for a rhythm disposable cart. The best thing about this strain is, it doesn’t give you the munchies and you’re still able to hold a conversation. I still find it to be slightly psychoactive in a way that I enjoy, but also a little anxious at the same time. It definitely doesn’t help with ADHD & if anything it made my ADHD worse. It does help with pain though so that’s why I give it four stars.
b........1
October 6, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Taste yummy and feels relaxing!