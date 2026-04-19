Got this strain 1/15/2026 and it literally made me feet nothing. I purchased the RYTHM brand via the Botanist in EHT, NJ. Does not even make you anxious, I even kind of wish it did! (kidding). But honestly did not feel a thing. I love sativas and one of my favourite strains is Durban Z from this same company, but this was a disappointment. The 7grams I bought was immensely on sale is why I purchased and now I may understand why? It is also supposed to be flower, but these are definitely very littles. I had high hopes for this one, but I have had much “low quality” companies strains that were better than this. I wish it helped with any thing! I have C-PTSD and MS if that helps any one. I definitely find certain strains especially sativas more helpful for my ailments and this did not even give me a buzz!