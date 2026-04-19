Cherry Maui Wowie
Cherry Maui Wowie effects are mostly calming.
Cherry Maui Wowie potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Maui Wowie is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Cherry Pie x Maui Wowie and released by Rythm cannabis. This strain captures the feeling of an afternoon on a tropical beach, with Maui Wowie’s signature happy and creative effects paired with a grounded relaxation. Cherry Maui Wowie grows into conical, bright green buds that taste like summer—cherry, tropical pineapple, and sweet-and-sour funk make this a unique and delectable flavor experience. This is a potent strain that can test as high as 28% THC, and ideal for social activities or for medical patients looking to address symptoms of depression. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Maui Wowie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Cherry Maui Wowie strain effects
Cherry Maui Wowie strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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