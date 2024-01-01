stock photo similar to Cherry Pie x Z x Biscotti
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Cherry Pie x Z x Biscotti

Cherry Pie x Z x Biscotti is a cannabis strain first spotted from Bosky Genetics in California in 2024. It's a three-way cross of classic NorCal Cherry Pie with the hit strain Z and the top cookie strain Biscotti. Leave a review.

