Cheshire MAC
Cheshire MAC is a cannabis strain bred by Capulator. Cheshire MAC is a cross of Alien Cheese x MAC. Cheshire MAC is an exceptional flower that stands out in the world of cannabis for its unique characteristics, derived from the distinguished Miracle Alien Cookies lineage. This plant is always adorned in a sparkling layer of frost that hints at its potent qualities. Its appearance is striking, with narrow, tight, spear-shaped colas that are as visually appealing as they are effective. The aroma of Cheshire MAC is a complex bouquet that entices the senses. It carries a funky undertone that is balanced by a sweet fragrance, making it an unforgettable experience from the first whiff. This is complemented by subtle hints of lemon, adding a refreshing note to its rich profile. This intriguing combination of scents makes Cheshire MAC not just a choice but an experience.
