From an undisclosed breeder in Willapa Bay, Washington, comes Chocolate Cheesecake, a chocolate-flavored cross between Chocolope, Russian Ghost Ruderalis, and Legacy Skunk. Buds are dark green with vibrant orange hairs, and expect a potent high with a relaxed feeling, making Chocolate Cheesecake great for a lazy afternoon in the park.
