Hybrid

4.7 3 reviews

Chocolate Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake

From an undisclosed breeder in Willapa Bay, Washington, comes Chocolate Cheesecake, a chocolate-flavored cross between Chocolope, Russian Ghost Ruderalis, and Legacy Skunk. Buds are dark green with vibrant orange hairs, and expect a potent high with a relaxed feeling, making Chocolate Cheesecake great for a lazy afternoon in the park.

Reviews

3

Avatar for fmshake
Member since 2017
Great mix of relax and uplifting. Very smooth strain.
Avatar for Iamtslick
Member since 2018
Definitely a high to enjoy 🤪😎
