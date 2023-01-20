Christmas Cookies
Christmas Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Christmas Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Christmas Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, hungry, and relaxed. Christmas Cookies has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Christmas Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Christmas Cookies strain effects
Christmas Cookies strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
