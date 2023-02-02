Chunk Dawg reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chunk Dawg.
Chunk Dawg strain effects
Chunk Dawg strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Asthma
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Chunk Dawg reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Chunk Dawg
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in