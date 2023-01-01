Citrus Freak Show
Citrus Freak Show is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Buffalo OG with Colorado Clementine. This strain has a welcoming orange terpene profile backed with a kushy funk. The effects of Citrus Freak Show will make you feel mind-numbingly high and is known to stimulate appetites.
