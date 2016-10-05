ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.4 12 reviews

Colorado Clementines

Colorado Clementines

New from La Plata Labs, Colorado Clementines is a 70% indica-dominant  hybrid with odor and yields that are off the charts. By combining their own Big White with TGA Genetics’ Agent Orange, La Plata has created an orange-citrus scented monster with yields as high as 1 gram per watt and an odor that ranks at 11 on a 1-to-10 scale of intensity. With a THC content as high as 24%, beginners should take great care not to over imbibe on this potent strain.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Big White
parent
Second strain parent
Agent Orange
parent
Strain
Colorado Clementines
Strain child
God's Grove
child

