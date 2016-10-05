New from La Plata Labs, Colorado Clementines is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid with odor and yields that are off the charts. By combining their own Big White with TGA Genetics’ Agent Orange, La Plata has created an orange-citrus scented monster with yields as high as 1 gram per watt and an odor that ranks at 11 on a 1-to-10 scale of intensity. With a THC content as high as 24%, beginners should take great care not to over imbibe on this potent strain.
