Gage Green Group created Classic Twist by crossing an old school Afghan Haze with Joseph OG. The cross brings out a sweet terpene profile of fuel and dried berries, as well as an energizing social high. If you are a fan of old school Haze genetics, give Classic Twist a sho
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Classic Twist nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Classic Twist nearby.
Lineage
Products with Classic Twist
Hang tight. We're looking for Classic Twist nearby.