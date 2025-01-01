stock photo similar to Clout Tomahawk
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Clout Tomahawk
write a review
Clout Tomahawk is a strain bred by Clout King. Clout Tomahawk is a pairing of Wagyu and OGKB. Clout Tomahawk is a smooth smoke with fuel on the finish. Clout Tomahawk’s dominant terpenes are Limonene, B-Myrcene, and B-Caryophyllene.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Clout TomahawkOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Clout Tomahawk products near you
Similar to Clout Tomahawk near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—