Hybrid

5 3 reviews

Cobbler

Cobbler

From HGH Seeds, Cobbler crosses Tangistan R4 with Charlotte’s Cherries. This high-CBD strain was developed in response to a need for a CBD strain with a fuller terpene profile. With an aroma of orange peels and undertones of chocolate and cherry, Cobbler is an excellent option for consumers looking for a CBD strain with all the wonderful taste.

3

