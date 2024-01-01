stock photo similar to Coconut Horchata
Be the first to review!
Indica

Coconut Horchata

Coconut Horchata is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Dubz Garden from undisclosed genetics, but it bears a strong resemblance to Horchata. Coconut Horchata has the soothing indica effect of a long day at the beach with a cacophony of flavors that run the gamut from tropical and sweet vanilla to chemical to minty fuel. These buds are bursting with white trichomes over deep purple and green leaves. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Horchata, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Coconut Horchata

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Coconut Horchata products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Coconut Horchata near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Coconut Horchata strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Coconut Horchata strain genetics

Strain parent
Hct
Horchata
parent
Coconut Horchata
CoHo
Coconut Horchata