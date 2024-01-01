stock photo similar to Coconut Horchata
Coconut Horchata
Coconut Horchata is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Dubz Garden from undisclosed genetics, but it bears a strong resemblance to Horchata. Coconut Horchata has the soothing indica effect of a long day at the beach with a cacophony of flavors that run the gamut from tropical and sweet vanilla to chemical to minty fuel. These buds are bursting with white trichomes over deep purple and green leaves. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Horchata, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
